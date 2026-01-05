Ariana Grande shares fan girl moment with 'Gossip Girl' icons on red carpet

Ariana Grande was left completely starstruck at the Critics Choice Awards after a sweet and unexpected moment with Leighton Meester and Adam Brody.

The 32-year-old actress and singer appeared visibly excited as she crossed paths with the couple on the red carpet.

In a short clip shared online, Ariana could be heard saying “wow wow wow” before openly saying that she loved them.

As she was gently guided away, Leighton turned back with a smile and playfully echoed her words, laughing as the heartfelt moment ended.

For the night, the 7 Rings hitmaker wore a pale pink graceful gown and looked gorgeous as she arrived at the ceremony.

Ariana was nominated for her role as Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked For Good, marking her second year in a row to earn a Critics Choice nomination for the part.

However, the award went to Amy Madigan, who received loud applause from the audience while Ariana was seen cheering warmly for the winner.

Leighton and Adam, who have been married for almost twelve years, made a rare public appearance together.

Moreover, the star-studded night was filled with emotional wins, surprise moments and genuine reactions, with Ariana’s fan moment quickly becoming one of the most talked about highlights.