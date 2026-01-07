National Rifle Association sues own charitable arm over alleged misuse of $160m

The United States (U.S.) National Rifle Association (NRA) has sued its own charitable arm, NRA Foundation, for allegedly misusing the $160 million funds.

NRA accuses the foundation of being taken over by a disgruntled group of its directors after they lost control of the association due to mismanagement and financial improprieties.

The NRA accused the foundation of violating the law of charitable trusts, adding that the aim of their lawsuit was to stop the NRA Foundation from presenting itself as the NRA or an NRA affiliate.

The legal document filed in court accused the members “booted out of power” from NRA to reclaim authority through the foundation.

NRA attorneys further said that the current legal dispute arose after the foundation members tried to put the charitable arm as a competitor to NRA, using funds that association collected for its charitable activities, adding, “foundation’s leadership is trying to undermine NRA's financial stability.”

The lawsuit asks a federal judge to ban the foundation from using the NRA logo and stop unnecessary activities deemed to constitute unfair competition with the association.

They also requested the judge to stop the foundation from carrying out its activities in a way that people may deem it as part of or authorised by the NRA.

The NRA Foundation has yet to react to the lawsuit.