Where is Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado? details inside

The Venezuelan opposition leader appeared in a TV interview on Fox News on Monday night, January 5, 2026, where she revealed her possible return to Venezuela following the U.S. military operation that led to the capture of Nicolás Maduro.

Speaking on Hannity, Machado explained her decision-making process about when and where she can be most effective for Venezuela’s democratic transfer of power.

After the capture of Maduro, there were hopes that Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria, 58, would fill in the political vacuum in Venezuela and restore democracy in the country.

Since after the last election, Maria Machado has been living in hiding due to security concerns.

Even though Machado came out in support of Maduro stepping down, no one knows where the exiled opposition figure is, fueling speculation on social media.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump sparked alarm on Sunday, January 4, by ruling out Maria Machado as a future leader of Venezuela, claiming she lacked the necessary “respect” and “support” in the country.

Where is Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado? details inside

Where is Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Machado now?

Maria Machado, in her recent TV interview on Fox News with Sean Hannity, spoke out about her possible return to her home country.

When asked whether she felt safe returning to Venezuela and whether she backed the transitional plan where the "Venezuelan people govern themselves," Machado stressed her commitment to returning back home while explaining her strategic decision-making process.

“That’s why I stayed in hiding for 16 months, and that’s why I decided to go out, because I believed that at this moment I’m more useful to our cause, being able to speak out from where I am right now. But I’m planning to go as soon as possible back home.”

Maria Machado, who had been in hiding, briefly reappeared at a protest in January 2025 ahead of Maduro’s inauguration. She was arrested at the event and then freed.

In October last year, the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded Machado the Nobel Peace Prize for her “tireless work promoting democratic rights.” Remember, she is the 20th woman to ever be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Maria Machado embarked on a secretive voyage out of Venezuela by boat on December 10, 2025, before flying to Oslo to collect the Nobel in person, as reported by Newsweek.

After being in Norway for a week, she left for medical treatment at an undisclosed location for the injuries she sustained during her escape from Venezuela, and since then her whereabouts have been unknown.

There is no proof that Machado has made a comeback to Oslo, the British publication The Times reported.

The outlet cited one Norwegian official, who said they were not aware she had returned to the country and that if anyone in the government had such information, they were keeping very quiet about it.”

Since Maduro’s capture, Machado has limited her public appearances.

In the aftermath of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s capture by the U.S. in a military operation code-named "Operation Absolute Resolve," Delcy Rodriguez has assumed the power in Maduro’s place as acting president of Venezuela.