Marco Rubio’s odds of becoming POTUS double after Venezuela operation

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s central role in Operation Absolute Resolve, which resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, has more than doubled his popularity among Republicans.

His odds to become the President of the United States (POTUS) in 2028 soared to 9 percent on Saturday, up from four percent previously. Vice President JD Vance still leads the race, with odds exceeding 30 percent.

According to the betting company Polymarket, the highest placed Democrat is California Governor Gavin Newsom at 18 percent for the 2028 presidential run.

President Donald Trump announced the capture of Maduro on Saturday night, flanked by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Rubio.

Rubio said, “Don’t play games with this president in office, because it’s not going to turn out well.”

He added that Trump does not just talk about things when he tells you that “he’s gonna do something, he will do it”.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Trump has a habit of playing Rubio and Vance against each other without explicitly endorsing one.

As Trump threatened other countries of possible action, memes flooded the internet with some declaring Rubio to be the President of Venezuela, Shah of Iran and the governor of Cuba.