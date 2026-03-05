 
Everything you need to know about 2026 Winter Paralympics

The Games are scheduled to run until March 15, 2026

Geo News Digital Desk
March 05, 2026

Italy is all set to host the 2026 Winter Paralympics just days after the conclusion of the 2026 Winter Olympics, continuing the tradition of staging the Games for athletes with disabilities after the main international event.

Although the competitions have already begun on Wednesday, March 4, the official opening ceremony will be held on March 6 at Arena di Verona - the venue which hosted the closing ceremony for the Olympics.

The Games are scheduled to run until March 15, 2026.

The Games being hosted by Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo marks the 50th anniversary of the Paralympics, which have been held at the same venues as the Winter Olympics since 1992.

The first Winter Paralympics event was held in 1976 in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden.

Which sports are included in the 2026 Winter Paralympics?

Competitions across six sports will take place, including:

  1. Para Alpine Skiing
  2. Para Biathlon
  3. Para Cross-Country Skiing
  4. Para Ice Hockey
  5. Para Snowboard
  6. Wheelchair curling

Where to watch the 2026 Winter Paralympics?

The 2026 Winter Paralympics in Milan Cortina will be broadcast and streamed across several major platforms depending on your location, with Peacock, NBCUniversal networks in the U.S., CBC Gem in Canada, Channel 4 in the U.K. and Channel 9 in Australia.

How many countries are participating in the 2026 Winter Paralympics?

According to the BBC, around 650 para athletes from over 50 countries are competing in 79 medal events across six sports. 

