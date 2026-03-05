Iranian drones hit Azerbaijan airport injuring 2 civilians as Baku accuses Tehran

Amid the increased retaliatory response from Iran, in the latest attacks, three Iranian drones have struck the passenger terminal in Azerbaijan.

The airport terminal that was hit by the Iranian drones is located in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan, which is adjacent to the Iran border.

The Baku authorities have confirmed that at least two people were injured in the attack at Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan International Airport on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

As per the statement issued by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, one drone hit the airport's terminal structure, while another dropped near a school in the village of Shakarabad.

The statement reads while condemning the attack, “We strongly condemn these drone attacks launched from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which resulted in damage to the airport building and injuries of two civilians.”

Videos from the scene surfacing online show a drone flying, approaching the airport, striking its passenger terminal, and emergency crews on site.

The war with Iran has entered into its sixth day, with Iran escalating its retaliatory attacks on Israel and targeting the US bases in the Middle East.

The latest attacks come in the backdrop of Iran’s latest wave of attacks on Thursday morning, March 5, on Israel and U.S. bases and threatened that the U.S. would “bitterly regret” torpedoing an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean. On the other hand, Israel said it had launched a “large-scale” attack on Tehran.

The U.S. Navy had sunk an Iranian frigate, IRIS Dena, on Tuesday night, March 3, in the Indian Ocean.

The attack has resulted in the killing of at least 87 Iranian sailors, which Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghachi denounced today, Thursday, March 5, as “an atrocity at sea.”