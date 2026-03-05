 
Geo News

Tornado threat looms over Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri Thursday & Friday: Here's what you should know

Storms capable of producing damaging winds and lightning are most likely to strike this afternoon and evening, on Thursday, March 5, 2026

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 05, 2026

Tornado threat looms over Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri Thursday & Friday: Heres what you should know
Tornado threat looms over Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri Thursday & Friday: Here's what you should know

A serious weather outbreak looms over four U.S. states today, Thursday, and tomorrow, Friday, March 6, 2026.

In the latest weather update, the Weather Channel has forecasted that sever storms with strong tornadoes possibly hit in Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Missouri on Thursday and

Severe storms with strong tornadoes are possible in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri Thursday and Friday.

Storms capable of producing damaging winds and lightning are most likely to strike this afternoon and evening, on Thursday, March 5, along a boundary called a "dryline" in parts of western Texas into western and central Oklahoma and southwestern Kansas.

While some tornadoes tomorrow, Thursday afternoon and in the evening, could be strong, at least EF2 intensity. The threat has the potential to extend to the Oklahoma City metro area on Thursday evening, March 5.

Destructive freezing rain larger than golf balls and damaging thunderstorm winds are also expected. More storms could fire up, some possibly severe as far north as the Missouri Valley of Nebraska, Iowa, and southeastern South Dakota.

Well, for Friday, March 6, there’s a possibility of a more severe thunderstorm outbreak from Texas to the upper Midwest.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Center, a level 3 risk is in place across parts of the southern Plains in its three-day outlook.

The threat includes numerous supercell thunderstorms capable of producing strong tornadoes, from EF2 or higher, from northern Texas into western Missouri during the afternoon and evening.

Some severe thunderstorms could produce hail as far north as southern Minnesota into the southern Great Lakes, including Chicagoland on Friday, March 6, 2026.

Lou Holtz, coach who led Notre Dame to 1988 title, dies at 89
Lou Holtz, coach who led Notre Dame to 1988 title, dies at 89
Adolf 'Hitler' calls Reza Pehlavi; assures German support against Islamic Republic: Satire
Adolf 'Hitler' calls Reza Pehlavi; assures German support against Islamic Republic: Satire
Instagram yellow ring: How to get ‘secret friend' feature just like Selena Gomez
Instagram yellow ring: How to get ‘secret friend' feature just like Selena Gomez
Spain rejects White House claim of cooperation with US military on Iran
Spain rejects White House claim of cooperation with US military on Iran
Everything to know about MacBook Neo: How it differs from Air, Pro models
Everything to know about MacBook Neo: How it differs from Air, Pro models
Spain agrees to cooperate with US military operations against Iran after initial refusal: White House
Spain agrees to cooperate with US military operations against Iran after initial refusal: White House
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launch creates stunning jellyfish-like lightning over Florida
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launch creates stunning jellyfish-like lightning over Florida
Kansas City Chiefs trade Trent McDuffie to Los Angeles Rams for multiple draft picks
Kansas City Chiefs trade Trent McDuffie to Los Angeles Rams for multiple draft picks