Tornado threat looms over Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri Thursday & Friday: Here's what you should know

A serious weather outbreak looms over four U.S. states today, Thursday, and tomorrow, Friday, March 6, 2026.

Severe storms with strong tornadoes are possible in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri Thursday and Friday.

Storms capable of producing damaging winds and lightning are most likely to strike this afternoon and evening, on Thursday, March 5, along a boundary called a "dryline" in parts of western Texas into western and central Oklahoma and southwestern Kansas.

While some tornadoes tomorrow, Thursday afternoon and in the evening, could be strong, at least EF2 intensity. The threat has the potential to extend to the Oklahoma City metro area on Thursday evening, March 5.

Destructive freezing rain larger than golf balls and damaging thunderstorm winds are also expected. More storms could fire up, some possibly severe as far north as the Missouri Valley of Nebraska, Iowa, and southeastern South Dakota.

Well, for Friday, March 6, there’s a possibility of a more severe thunderstorm outbreak from Texas to the upper Midwest.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Center, a level 3 risk is in place across parts of the southern Plains in its three-day outlook.

The threat includes numerous supercell thunderstorms capable of producing strong tornadoes, from EF2 or higher, from northern Texas into western Missouri during the afternoon and evening.

Some severe thunderstorms could produce hail as far north as southern Minnesota into the southern Great Lakes, including Chicagoland on Friday, March 6, 2026.