‘It’s Official’: Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo to end with chapter 25 on March 8

Fans of the Jujutsu Kaisen universe have to finally say goodbye to another chapter of the franchise, as official sources confirm that “Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo” is set to end with the 25th chapter this weekend.

The final chapter of the series will feature the “super climax” bringing the five-month run of the spin-off to a close.

What to expect in the final chapter?

The ending of Chapter 24 left fans with a poignant setup.

Maru decided to remove the cursed energy itself instead of continuing the conflict between humans and the alien Simurian race seeking refuge on Earth.

The last chapter also teased an emotional reunion between Yuji Itadori and his old friend Panda at the Gojo Clan storage space.

Chapter 25 will likely build upon this meeting, with fans expecting heartfelt reminiscences and discussions about the new world order.

A perfect ending

The three-volume length aligns with Akutami’s original vision for the series. While this marks the end of “Modulo,” the transformed world, with altered cursed energy dynamics and interspecies coexistence, leaves the door open for potential future stories in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe.