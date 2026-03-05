 
Geo News

Iran crisis now expected to raise global food prices including household staples

Gulf shipping crisis threatens global food prices as fertiliser supplies dry up

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 05, 2026

Iran crisis now expected to raise global food prices including household staples
Iran crisis now expected to raise global food prices including household staples 

The implications of the US-Israel strike on Iran go beyond the surge in global oil prices now. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has disrupted one-third of the global fertiliser trade, sparking fears of a food crisis.

The Strait of Hormuz is responsible for passing through 25%-30% of the world’s raw fertiliser materials, along with a fifth of seaborne oil and gas.

The disruption aligns with the Northern Hemisphere’s spring planting season.

Following the disruption, fertiliser prices are already increasing. Egyptian urea, a global benchmark, has risen more than 25% to $625 per metric tonne, up from below $490 last week.

The disruption not only occurs due to blockage of shipping routes. The drone attacks in Middle Eastern countries also play a significant role in it.

Qatar, which supplies 11% of global urea exports, shut the world’s largest urea plant following drone attacks on its LNG facilities and cut off gas feedstock.

Additionally, Iran itself controls 10-12% of the global urea trade.

The shortage of synthetic nitrogen fertilisers highly affects global food production as they play a significant role in cultivation of crops. Without adequate supplies, crop yields will fall, pushing up prices for household staples. 

Aston Martin drivers face nerve damage risk from severe car vibrations in F1 shocker
Aston Martin drivers face nerve damage risk from severe car vibrations in F1 shocker
Tornado threat looms over Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri Thursday & Friday: Here's what you should know video
Tornado threat looms over Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri Thursday & Friday: Here's what you should know
Iranian drones hit Azerbaijan airport injuring 2 civilians as Baku accuses Tehran
Iranian drones hit Azerbaijan airport injuring 2 civilians as Baku accuses Tehran
Travis Kelce meets with Kai Trump after President Trump blasts Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce meets with Kai Trump after President Trump blasts Taylor Swift
Why Sen. Tim Sheehy intervenes as police remove protester from Capitol Hill hearing
Why Sen. Tim Sheehy intervenes as police remove protester from Capitol Hill hearing
Patriots part ways with WR Stefon Diggs after just one season: Find out what's next for Snoop?
Patriots part ways with WR Stefon Diggs after just one season: Find out what's next for Snoop?
Lou Holtz, coach who led Notre Dame to 1988 title, dies at 89
Lou Holtz, coach who led Notre Dame to 1988 title, dies at 89
Adolf 'Hitler' calls Reza Pehlavi; assures German support against Islamic Republic: Satire
Adolf 'Hitler' calls Reza Pehlavi; assures German support against Islamic Republic: Satire