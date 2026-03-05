Britney Spears arrested in late-night traffic stop

American pop sensation Britney Spears was arrested on Wednesday night after being stopped by California Highway Patrol around 9:30 p.m.

Information from Ventura County suggests that the 44-year-old songstress was booked shortly after 3 a.m.; however, she was released later.

Reports suggest the singer was arrested for Driving Under Influence (DUI) in Ventura County, California, though authorities have not yet disclosed the reason for the arrest.

This is not the first time that the Princess of Pop has come under driving related legal trouble. In 2007, Spears was charged with misdemeanor hit-and-run.

The charges were later dismissed after she paid for the damages. The Toxic hitmaker is scheduled to appear in court on May 04.

More to follow…