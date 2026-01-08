Why Atlanta Hawks traded Trae Young to Washington Wizards

The Atlanta Hawks are trading their four-time All-Star point guard Trae Young to the Washington Wizards.

According to the trade deal agreed between both teams, the Hawks will receive veteran combo guard CJ McCollum and wing Corey Kispert.

Sources reveal that although Hawks once had long-term plans for the 27-year-old Young, the team performed better with him sidelined.

When he suffered knee sprain, the superstar was not able to play from October 31, 2025 to December 14, 2025, and the Hawks posted a 13-9 record.

He played five games since return and the Hawks suffered defeat in all of them.

So, the management was working with the agents of the star player to find him a new destination.

According to The Athletic, Wizards, which is currently in the rebuilding phase, became a natural and realistic option for Young to try and rehabilitate himself.

League sources suggest that the Wizards, due to its young movement, was identified as a suitable destination for Young months before the actual finalisation of trade.

The franchise needed a point guard and they were ready to provide as much time as Young needed to be completely fit and healthy.

The management believes that with Young’s inclusion, they could witness the best offensive version of their young players, including Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, Tre Johnson and Bilal Coulibaly.