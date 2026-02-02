Japanese volleyballer's dramatic floor slide apology sends internet into frenzy: Watch

The Japanese volleyball player’s surprising headfirst slide is making waves on social media, as the player displayed the genuine ‘Art of work’ in Kobe, Japan.

Yuji Nishida, a 26-year-old player, was participating in the daring half-time serving challenge at an event in Kobe, Western Japan.

The buzzworthy moment arrives when Nishida’s left-handed serve misses the court entirely and hits the female judge flat on her back.

The Japanese volleyball player appeared terrified, but then he turned to the traditional Japanese customary apology.

By that time, unharmed from the ball strike, the judge regained her composure.

He takes a headfirst slide towards the judge, with his nose down and his hands by his side, sparking laughter and cheers among the audiences and his teammates.

But Nishida wasn’t done, he then went on to sink to his knees, offering another series of deep bows, with his hands clasped in a sincere plea.

The clips have sparked buzz on the internet which left netizens in an awe-moment, praising Nishida for showing the true spirit of sportsmanship.

Unaware of the virality of the headfirst slide apology, Nishida helped his team clinch a 3-0 win and took home the tournament’s MVP award.