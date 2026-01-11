David, Victoria Beckham ‘repeatedly' extend olive branch to estranged son

David, Victoria Beckham ‘repeatedly’ tried to reach Brooklyn, Nicola ‘in order to move forward’: Source

David and Victoria Beckham’s side of the story has emerged amid recent reports that their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, served them with legal papers.

The Spice Girls alum and the former Real Madrid star have reportedly extended olive branch to their estranged son and his wife "repeatedly" before legal interference.

“David and Victoria have repeatedly asked Brooklyn and Nicola to meet and talk in order to move forward," a source divulged.

Brooklyn, who has reportedly been locked in a feud with his parents over wife Nicola Peltz’s wedding dress drama, recently sent his famous paretns a legal notice which warned them to only reach him via lawyers.

The “desist” letter further instructed the Beckhams not to “tag” Brooklyn on social media, as per The Sun.

Notably, Victoria’s “like” on her son’s roast chicken video on Instagram was revealed to be the reason behind him blocking her and David on the platform last month.

At the time, Brooklyn’s younger brother Cruz Beckham had shared that both of their parents “woke up blocked” by the aspiring chef, after it was initially speculated that it was the parents who had unfollowed their first-born.

“They woke up blocked… as did I,” he shared on his Instagram story back in December 2025.

David blocking his kids was already hard to believe as a soure told People, that “David loves his kids. They are his everything.”

It was also reiterated that the David invited Brooklyn and Nicola to his knighting ceremony and the later celebrations in November, adding, “They have always been invited to all family occasions or events whether private or public.”

The only known reason for David and Victoria's increasing rift with Brooklyn and Nicola is that Posh Spice had not prioritised designing a gown for her daughter-in-law at her 2022 nuptials after initially promising to dress her in one of her designs.