Paul Mescal to display another talent besides acting with 'The Beatles' movie

'The Beatles' film series, directed by Sam Mendes, is set to release in 2028

Paul Mescal has shared a rare information about the upcoming The Beatles movie.

The 29-year-old Irish actor is all set to star in The Beatles movie series, in which he will be playing Paul McCartney.

The series will also feature Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, Joseph Quinn as Geroge Harrison and Harris Dickinson as John Lennon.

While updating about the forthcoming project, the Gladiator II actor revealed that he will be doing the singing on his own while playing McCartney.

In an interview with British GQ, Mescal opened, "I've learned so much. It's really inspired a love."

He added, "I've always loved music, but getting to play one of the great songwriters and great frontmen has really lit a fire in terms of personally writing music and engaging and hearing music in a different way."

Paul revealed that he had met the legendary artist on two occasions and he feels the veteran is the most "brilliant man".

Directed by Sam Mendes and produced by Sony Pictures, the upcoming four-series biopic film is set to come out in theatres on April 7, 2028.