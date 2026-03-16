White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles diagnosed with breast cancer

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer last week.

In a statement on Monday, March 16, the 68-year-old political consultant and lobbyist said she would continue serving as chief of staff while undergoing treatment.

She said: “I am grateful to have an outstanding team of doctors who detected the cancer early and are guiding my care, and I am encouraged by a strong prognosis.”

Wiles also praised U.S. President Donald Trump for his support and encouragement.

Earlier, President Trump revealed her cancer diagnosis in a Truth Social post. He praised the medical team, adding, “During the treatment period, she will be spending virtually all her time at the White House, which makes me, as President, very happy!”

In conversation with reporters at a Kennedy Center board meeting, Trump described the cancer diagnosis as a little, minor difficulty, which would be around for a long time.

Several high-profile U.S. politicians and administration officials have wished for her speedy recovery. U.S. Vice President JD Vance said that she remains in his family’s prayers as she takes on her next fight.

House Speaker Mike Johnson also expressed a similar sentiment, saying, “My family joins with everyone else in praying for our dear friend Susie to make a quick and complete recovery.”