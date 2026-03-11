Disney’s live-action 'Tangled' locks in its Mother Gothel

Disney’s live-action Tangled finally cast its Mother Gothel.

Kathryn Hahn, known for her performance in The Tiny Beautiful Things and The Studio, has been locked in to play the villainous character.

In Tangled, Mother Gothel is a villain who kidnaps the infant Princess Rapunzel to monopolize the healing, youth-restoring power of her magical golden hair.

She imprisons Rapunzel in a hidden tower for 18 years, acting as a manipulative, gaslighting "mother" who uses fear to prevent her from discovering her true identity or leaving.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Hahn is in talks for the role. Initially, when the movie began to develop in October, it was reported that Scarlett Johansson was being considered.

However, the two-time Oscar nominee backed away from any consideration due to her future production schedules on Batman II and The Exorcist reboot.

Now, Hahn posted a video on Instagram, sharing that she had just learned that OOTD means Outfit of The Day, showing off a Tshirt full of the animated Mother Gothel, originally voiced by Donna Murphy, cutouts.

Interestingly, since she has joined the social media platform, her username has been @motherhahn.

The announcement came months after her name first began to swirl for the role in January.

As of now, Disney has confirmed key casting for its live-action Tangled adaptation, with Teagan Croft officially announced as Rapunzel and Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider.