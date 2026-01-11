Punjab forensic lab confirms KP CM, PTI leaders' presence in May 9 violence

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi gestures during an event in Jamshoro on January 11, 2026. — Facebook/ImMuhammadSohailAfridi/File

The Punjab Forensic Science Laboratory has confirmed the presence of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders during the May 9, 2023, incidents, according to an official report.

The forensic lab carried out an audio-visual analysis of videos related to the May 9 violence at the request of the Peshawar police. The report stated that 16 videos contained on a USB device were examined frame by frame.

On May 9, PTI founder Imran Khan was arrested in a corruption case, which triggered immediate protests across multiple cities. The protests turned violent, and PTI workers attacked and vandalised military and state installations.

Geo News reported that no evidence of editing was found in multiple videos, while limited additions of people or text were identified in a few clips. The analysis remained strictly restricted to visual material.

According to the report, evidence of clip splicing was found in two videos linked to KP CM Afridi and PTI leader Irfan Saleem. A comparison of Afridi’s profile photograph with footage from May 9 confirmed that the individual appearing in the video was the same person.

The report further confirmed Saleem’s presence through a match between his profile image and the individual seen in the videos. Similarly, PTI leader Kamran Bangash’s profile photograph was matched with footage, while a clear resemblance was also found between former provincial minister Taimur Jhagra’s profile image and the individual appearing in the clips.

The forensic laboratory stated that the report was prepared between December 19 and December 23, 2025, and that the analysis was confined to visual evidence only.

It is pertinent to note that the anti-terrorism court had sought a report from police in the Radio Pakistan attack case, following which the videos were sent to the Punjab Forensic Science Laboratory for examination.