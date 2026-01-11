Jennifer Aniston and ex-boyfriend John Mayer spotted at the same celeb hotspot

The exes narrowly missed each other by 40 minutes

Jennifer Aniston’s Hollywood night out came with the unexpected ghost of her boyfriends past.

The Friends star was spotted leaving the Sunset Tower Hotel last week just 40 minutes after her ex-boyfriend John Mayer exited the same celebrity hotspot, according to the Daily Mail.

On Thursday night (January 8), Aniston was seen leaving the iconic hotel with a group of friends, including Jimmy Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney. She kept things chic in an all-black look as she made her way to the valet stand.

Earlier that evening, Mayer had been photographed leaving solo, book tucked under his arm, wearing a black jacket over a pale blue button-down and gray cargo trousers.

The near run-in comes as Aniston has long moved on with hypnotist and self-described “love guru” Jim Curtis, while Mayer, 48, has recently been connected to TikTok personality Kat Stickler.

Aniston and Mayer dated on and off for about a year after meeting at an Oscars party in 2008. Their relationship ended for good in 2009, followed by Mayer’s widely criticised comments about their age gap. “I’ll always be sorry that it didn’t last,” he told Playboy at the time. “In some ways I wish I could be with her. But I can’t change the fact that I need to be 32.”

The Emmy-winning actress later addressed the split herself, telling Vogue, “He had to put that out there that he broke up with me. And especially because it’s me. It’s not just some girl he’s dating.”

Despite the drama, the two later showed signs of goodwill. In 2020, Aniston joined Mayer’s Instagram Live honoring Bill Withers, reacting with laughing emojis. She also said of Mayer, “We talk, we adore one another. And that’s where it is.”