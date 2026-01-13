Why Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid skipped 2026 Golden Globes ceremony?

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid prioritised their blooming romance over the 2026 Golden Globe Award ceremony.

On Sunday night, January 11, when the 83rd Annual Golden Globes ceremony was taking place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, the couple decided to ditch the glitz and glamour for a cosy date night.

The supermodel and the Maestro star opted to skip the star-studded event and went out for a private dinner in Santa Monica, California.

They were spotted hanging out at the celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi and had dinner there over the weekend.

Gigi, who shares a daughter with Zayn Malik, was seen holding hands with Bradley, who is also a father to her and Irina Shayk’s daughter.

Photos circulating on social media show the couple, who have been together since fall 2023, sporting starkly different night-out looks.

The 12-time Oscar nominee was clad in a puffer coat, jeans and a Philadelphia Eagles T-shirt.

Hadid, 30, meanwhile bundled up in a fuzzy white sweater, jeans, brown loafers and carried a leather patchwork purse.

While it’s unclear whether the pair received an official invitation to attend the major awards show, it’s likely Bradley did, given his prominence in the film industry.

Notably, he was not nominated for any awards at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. The nominations, announced on December 8, 2025, did not include any eligible work by the Hollywood star.

However, the couple did attend a post–Golden Globes dinner together in 2024.