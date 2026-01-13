Lee Cronin resurrects ‘The Mummy’ in latest teaser release

The Mummy has received a new makeover at the hands of Lee Cronin, best known for directing the 2023 horror prequel, Evil Dead Rise.

Distributed by Warner Bros., the classic tale of Egyptian origins is a separate entity to Universal’s reboot of The Mummy franchise with returning stars, Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz.

According to Deadline, Cronin’s feature “follows the young daughter of a journalist who disappears into the desert without a trace.”

When the young girl is returned to her family eight years later, “what should be a joyful reunion turns into a living nightmare.”

The teaser additionally features the tagline, “What Happened to Katie?”

Starring Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy, and more, the upcoming release is produced by James Wan and Jason Blum, leading horror filmmaker and Blumhouse Productions CEO respectively.

While John Keville, who also produced Evil Dead Rise, further joined his previous collaborator’s project as a producing partner.

Notably, Cronin’s Mummy project will be yet another reboot of the plot which first thrilled audiences all the way back in 1932.

Featuring classic monster performer Boris Karloff as Imhotep, Universal Pictures’ vintage release served as a precursor to the franchise once again rebooted by the studio in 1999, which went on to spawn three more films.

Meanwhile, Lee Cronin’s The Mummy will be released in cinemas on April 17.