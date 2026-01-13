Jasper Jones author Craig Silvey granted bail in child exploitation material case

Jasper Jones author Craig Silvey has been charged with the possession and distribution of child exploitation material. The acclaimed author was arrested on Monday following the execution of a search warrant at his Fremantle home.

One of the most renowned Australian authors appeared in the Fremantle Magistrates Court. The father of three did not express any emotions during the hearing and spent most of his time looking down, avoiding eye contact with others in the room.

As Silvey has not yet been convicted, he was granted bail by Magistrate Thomas Hall, who said the likely outcome of this case would be “imprisonment”.

The court ordered him to submit a $100,000 surety and a $100,000 personal undertaking for bail.

Addressing the author, Magistrate Hall said, “I am sure you appreciate these are serious charges.”

The details of the child exploitation material Silvey allegedly possessed have not been disclosed yet.

The court restricted him from leaving Western Australia or engaging in any work related to children. The Australian novelist was also barred from using the internet for purposes other than medical, legal or banking needs.

He is set to appear in court again on February 10, 2026.

The 43-year-old author is best known for his book Jasper Jones that was later adopted into a movie. The novel sold around 500,000 copies worldwide.

Silvey has extensively written on themes such as racism, abuse and sexual identity, thus becoming one of the most popular authors among children and young adults.

His books such as Jasper Jones and Runt have also been used in Australian schools as curriculum set texts.