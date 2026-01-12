Siri’s AI brain will be Google Gemini, Apple announces

Apple has opted Google’s Gemini AI models to power its next-generation Siri.

The multi-year deal was confirmed on Monday, January 12, confirming that the future of “Apple Foundation Models” will Google’s Gemini technology.

This core AI will enable a suite of new Apple Intelligence features, with a more capable and personalised Siri expected to debut later this year.

In an official statement, Apple stated, “We determined that Google’s technology provides the most capable foundation.”

Previously, the company faced mounting pressure to deliver a competitive AI product as its Siri AI upgrade was delayed from 2025.

For Google, the deal is a major enterprise win, leveraging its steady Gemini advancements.

While the financial terms of the deals remain undisclosed, prior reports suggested a potential annual value of nearly $1 billion.

The collaboration marks a notable detente between longtime rivals in the smartphone uniting them against common AI competitors such as OpenAI and Microsoft.

Apple stressed that its AI features will continue to run on-device and via its Private Cloud Compute to adhere to its privacy standards.

The AI-powered Siri, fueled by Gemini, is now slated for a spring 2026 release, focusing on transforming how millions of users interact with their Apple devices.