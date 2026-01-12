Anthropic launches ‘Claude for Healthcare,’ expands AI in life sciences

Anthropic has expanded its AI assistant, Claude, into the healthcare and life sciences industries with new specialised tools.

The announcement introduces Claude for Healthcare, a HIPAA-ready suite for providers, payers, and consumers, alongside major upgrades to its existing Claude for Life Sciences platform.

With this, Claude is now enabled to translate its general intelligence into practical, time-saving applications for high-stakes medical and scientific work.

The updated model, Claude Opus 4.5, demonstrates major improvements in medical benchmarks, including calculation accuracy and the completion of complex agent tasks.

In healthcare, new “connectors” will enable Claude to directly access and synthesise information from critical systems, such as the CMS Coverage Database, ICD-10 codes, and the National Provider Identifier Registry.

This automates arduous administrative tasks. Key use cases include accelerating prior authorisation reviews, a major bottleneck in patient care, supporting claims appeals, and helping coordinate patient communications.

Another significant move is that the company is rolling out beta integrations for consumers, enabling Claude Pro and Max subscribers to securely connect personal health data from services such as Apple Health.

Claude will then summarise records, explain lab results, and assist in preparing questions for doctor visits.

In the life sciences, Anthropic is extending Claude’s reach into the drug development pipeline, particularly into clinical trials and regulatory operations.

With its new connectors, it provides access to platforms like Medidata for trial management, ClinicalTrials.gov, and scientific preprint servers.

In a nutshell, Anthropic’s goal is to harness AI to minimise administrative burdens on clinicians, speed up patient access to care, and help bring new treatments to market faster by assisting with protocol drafting, trial oversight, and regulatory submissions.