Who's Álvaro Arbeloa? Real Madrid's new coach after Xabi Alonso departure

Real Madrid have appointed former defender Álvaro Arbeloa as their new head coach after Xabi Alonso stepped down from the role on Monday, January 12, 2026.

Alonso exited Real Madrid just seven months into his tenure and the day after Madrid was defeated 3-2 by archrivals Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

In an official statement released by the club, it reads, “The decision to part ways with Alonso was taken by mutual agreement. Real Madrid thanked the former midfielder for his work and said he would always be remembered as a club legend.”

After stepping in as head coach last May following Ancelotti’s move to Brazil, Alonso’s time in charge was cut short due to a disappointing season opening and a Super Cup defeat.

Following Alonso’s exit, with Madrid fans focused on the appointment of a new head coach, let’s find out who Álvaro Arbeloa is.

Who is Álvaro Arbeloa?

Real Madrid named Arbeloa as their new head coach shortly after Alonso's exit.

With a background as a right-back for the club, Arbeloa’s coaching journey includes leading Castilla since last June and extensive work throughout Madrid’s famed youth academy.

Arbeloa’s debut game as the senior team’s head coach will be against Albacete this Wednesday, January 14, in the Copa del Rey.

Arbeloa has a long history with Real Madrid. He joined the club’s Castilla academy back in 2001 at the age of 18, following his early career beginnings at Zaragoza, Spain.

After making his senior debut for Madrid in 2004, he featured in just four matches before transferring to Deportivo La Coruna, then a second-tier Spanish team.

Arbeloa started a lengthy stint at Liverpool in January 2007, where he spent three seasons in the Premier League.

He returned to Real Madrid in 2009, staying through 2016.

During this second tenure, he appeared 238 times and secured eight trophies, inlcuding one Liga, two Champions Leagues, two Copa del Rey trophies, and a Club World Cup.

On the international stage, Arbeloa represented Spain 56 times, playing a role in the iconic squad that won three consecutive major trophies, the 2008 and 2012 European Championships and the 2010 World Cup, all under the captaincy of Iker Casillas.

Arbeloa retired from professional football in 2017, following a brief period with West Ham United, and soon moved to coaching.

He rejoined Real Madrid’s academy in 2020, working across multiple youth age groups.

Arbeloa’s coaching peak arrived in the 2022-23 campaign, as he steered the Juvenil A (U-19) side to a first-ever domestic treble for the club.

Ahead of the 2025-26 season, he has replaced club legend Raul as the head coach of Castilla.

Under his leadership, the team recorded 10 wins against 9 defeats, with one draw.