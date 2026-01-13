Venezuela's Machado expected to present her Nobel Prize to Trump in rare White House visit

The Venezuelan opposition leader and 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner, Maria Corina Machado, is set to visit the White House on Thursday, January 15, 2026.

This comes after the United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump declined to endorse her as the Venezuelan leader after U.S. forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Operation Midnight Resolve.

Following U.S. airstrikes on Caracas on January 3, 2026, when asked if Trump would endorse her as new leader of Venezuela, the U.S president said that she lacks support and respect from people.

According to CNN, Machado is expected to present her Nobel Peace Prize to Trump, who, at multiple times, has claimed to be deserving of the award. The Norwegian Nobel Institute has clarified that the prize cannot be transferred.

In conversation with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on Friday, Trump said, “I can’t think of anybody in history that should get the Nobel Prize more than me.”

Despite being nominated by several governments, Trump faced a major snub from the Peace Prize committee, who awarded it to Machado.

Trump didn’t directly answer whether he would reconsider his decision about Machado after receiving her prize. He said, “I am going to have to speak to her. She might be involved in some aspect of it.”

Trump said that he understands the reason behind Machado’s visit. Currently, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez is serving as acting president.