Havana Syndrome linked to testing of device bought by Pentagon in covert operation

Havana syndrome, which affected several government officials and their families in Canada and the United States (U.S.) causing cognitive problems, dizziness, insomnia and headaches, is now being linked to a covert Pentagon operation.

CNN reports that the Pentagon has spent years testing a device it acquired during an undercover operation. Now, investigators are linking the tests to the series of ailments that U.S. diplomats, politicians, and other officials began reporting in 2016.

According to two sources briefed on the matter, the device purchased for “8 figures” by the Pentagon is still being studied.

Further details about the device have been kept under wraps; however, it is now being connected to several anomalous health incidents (AHIs) that remain unexplained to date.

Sources reveal that the device acquired has Russian components, though the device itself is not Russian, and it produces radio-frequency waves, which investigators have linked to AHIs.

One of the persons briefed on the matter stated that the device, potent enough to cause such damage, is small and can fit in a bag pack. It remains unclear whether the device is a chemical or biological weapon or some other mysterious phenomenon.

The Central Investigation Agency (CIA) has declined to comment on the matter while the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations and Pentagon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.