Louis Tomlinson shares impact of Liam Payne's death on One Direction mates

Louis Tomlinson makes rare statement about relationship One Direction bandmates

Louis Tomlinson has left One Direction fans emotional and happy at the same time with his latest statement.

The 34-year-old singer recently appeared for an interview with Billboard where he spoke about his new music, upcoming documentary film with Zayn Malik and his former bandmates.

During the chat, the Two of Us hitmaker made a confession about how the untimely death of Liam Payne brought the One Direction bandmates closer.

Louis feels that he has grown closer to his former bandmates after Liam’s demise.

In a statement, he added, "Naturally, there is a closeness - it definitely feels closer than it was. But I think we’re all so busy, it’s hard to keep that consistency.”

The Lemonade singer also believes that maintaining consistency in keeping contact also depends on person to person.

For example, he said that he doesn’t meet Niall Horan on a daily basis, but when they meet, they chat nonstop.

Tomlinson explained. "Like, Niall [Horan] — and hopefully he’d say the same about me - we could not exchange a text in a whole year and then go for a beer and literally be chatting nonstop."⁠

Louis further spoke exclusively about Harry Styles during the interview, where he admitted that he knew that the Watermelon Sugar artist would thrive in his solo career.

“I always knew Harry was going to go on to do what he’s done”, he said.