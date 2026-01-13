Nikki Glaser to return as Golden Globes host in 2027?

Nikki Glaser hosted Golden Globes for second consecutive year after 2025

Nikki Glaser has impressed the Golden Globes bosses this time again as she returned as the host of the big night for the second time.

The heads of the Awards ceremony seem quite happy with Glaser’s work, and they hope that she might return as host in 2027.

Producer Glen Weiss, while appreciating the American comedian, revealed that they are still focused on this year’s show. No conversation has yet taken place regarding the next year’s host.

Glen does hope that Nikki does get the job for 2027 as well as the former believes that the FBoy Island star is a great talent. "I think she really, truly found her place here. I think she’s a perfect host for us.”

The Golden Globes producer also praised Nikki’s work ethics by telling Variety that “she is the hardest working people I’ve met in this industry. She really cares about what she’s doing.”

Weiss continued, "She goes out, she practices sets, things changed right up till when we went on the air from our first rehearsal to the last.

The Award show’s boss believes that Glaser is the perfect person for this role.