‘Dilbert' creator Scott Adams in hospice care after stage 4 cancer battle

Scott Adams, the 68‑year‑old creator of the iconic comic strip Dilbert, is now in hospice care at his home in Northern California with only days left to live, according to his ex‑wife Shelly Miles.

Miles, who was married to Adams from 2006 to 2014, told TMZ that his health has been “declining rapidly”.

Also he began receiving “end‑of‑life care” last week.

Nurses have reportedly been “coming in and out” around the clock while Miles, her sister and Adams’s stepdaughter Savannah have been helping to care for him in his final days.

Adams revealed in May 2025 that he had been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer which had already spread to his bones.

Earlier this month, he shared another devastating update on his Real Coffee with Scott Adams podcast.

“I talked to my radiologist yesterday, and it’s all bad news — the odds of me recovering are essentially zero,” Adams said.

“So there’s no chance that I’ll get my feeling back in my legs, and I’ve got some ongoing heart failure, which is making it difficult to breathe sometimes during the day. However, you should prepare yourself that January will probably be a month of transition, one way or another.”

The news marks a heartbreaking turn for the cartoonist whose satirical take on corporate life made Dilbert one of the most widely read comic strips in the world.

First published in 1989, the strip ran in thousands of newspapers globally and became a cultural touchstone for office humor.