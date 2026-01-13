Sean Diddy Combs sells most 'valuable' asset amid legal troubles

Sean Diddy Combs is serving 50-months of sentence in prostitution-related charges

Sean “Diddy” Combs has reportedly sold his matte black private jet just months after his conviction on prostitution-related charges.

The 56-year-old music mogul is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence after being found guilty in July 2025 on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Amid his captivity, it has now emerged that his Gulfstream G550 aircraft has changed ownership.

According to the reports of PEOPLE, a spokesperson for Silver Air Private Jets, the company previously responsible for chartering the plane, confirmed they no longer manage the aircraft following an ownership transfer that took place in October 2025.

While the exact sale price has not been disclosed, similar Gulfstream G550 models are typically valued between $15 million and $20 million.

Federal Aviation Administration records further support the claim, showing that the jet is no longer registered under its former tail number, N1969C.

The aircraft, which was previously owned through Combs’ LoveAir LLC, is now listed under a new tail number, T7-OKS – indicating that the registration is in San Marino.

Built in 2015, the luxury jet can accommodate up to 14 passengers and features a distinctive matte black exterior, a beige interior, and a full entertainment system.

Combs’ eight-week trial last year ended with releases on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, though he was convicted on prostitution-related offences.

He is currently scheduled for release from prison on June 4, 2028.