'Send Help' starring Dylan O'Brien gets major release update

Dylan O’Brien and Rachel McAdams are coming to screens for fans in a dark psychological thriller, Send Help.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sam Raimi, the film is a mixture of psychological tension and unsettling experiences.

The trailer opens with an awkward but quiet exchange between a boss and an employee. That uneasy calm doesn’t last long. A sudden accident turns their professional relationship into a dangerous fight for survival, forcing both characters into a strange and stressful test of power, trust, and mental strength.

Rachel McAdams stars as Linda Liddle, a sharp and overlooked manager who is pushed far beyond her limits. The trailer hints at a deeply emotional and complex performance.

Dylan O’Brien plays Bradley Preston, a smooth-talking executive whose friendly charm slowly gives way to something far more disturbing.

True to the director’s style, the trailer quickly shifts from humour to intense suspense. Fast edits, uncomfortable silences, and moments of chaos suggest a story that balances satire with fear.

The tone feels like a mix between The Office and The Evil Dead, combining workplace comedy with survival horror.

The screenplay comes from Mark Swift and Damian Shannon, best known for Freddy vs. Jason and Baywatch. Their experience with mixing action, tension, and humour fits well with Raimi’s signature approach.

Release date:

The film is slated to release on January 30, 2026.