Mark Ruffalo speaks out against Donald Trump at Golden Globes 2026

Mark Ruffalo makes bold statement about Donald Trump

Mark Ruffalo has been making headlines for his viral comments about President Donald Trump at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards.

The Marvel actor showed up at the star-studded occasion as he was nominated in the category of Best Actor in TV Series for his HBO max show, Task.

Mark stood out among all celebrities, who appeared at the red-carpet, as he wore a decent white coloured tuxedo with a pin attached to his suit that read, “Be Good.”

The pin caught quite an attention at the award show with many journalists asking him the reason behind wearing it.

Ruffalo explained that he wore it to honour Renee Nicole Good, a woman who was shot dead by a Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer a few days ago.

The Avengers actor wore the pin in protest of the recent heartbreaking incident.

Meanwhile, he took a brutal dig at the US president for his rhetoric foreign policies and illegal invasion of Venezuela.

The Now You See Me actor said, “We're in the middle of a war with Venezuela that we illegally invaded. He's telling the world that international law doesn't matter to him.”

He continued slamming Trump by saying, “The only thing that matters to him is his own morality, but the guy is a convicted felon; a convicted r*****. He’s a pedophile.”

The 58-year-old admitted that he loves his country, but he says "if we are all relying on this guy’s morality then we’re all in trouble."