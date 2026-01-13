Model Christian Hogue arrests after alleged park fight in Tennessee

Christian Hogue, a 33-year-old male model with more than 1.3 million Instagram followers, has been arrested in connection with an alleged aggravated assault.

According to TMZ, the incident happened at Shelby Dog Park in Nashville, Tennessee, back in August 2025. A man claims he got into a physical fight with Hogue after their dogs became aggressive toward each other.

The man says he stepped in to break up the dogs when the situation escalated. However, Hogue told police a different version of events.

He claimed he saw the man punch his dog “multiple times” with a closed fist. The man strongly denies that accusation.

Police reports state that both Hogue and the other man had “multiple cuts” on their bodies when officers arrived at the scene. Witnesses at the dog park reportedly told police they saw Hogue put the man in a headlock during the altercation.

After the incident, the man chose to press charges against Hogue. As a result, Hogue was taken into custody on an aggravated assault charge.

At this time, it is unclear whether Hogue has entered a plea or if further legal action will follow.

The case remains under investigation.