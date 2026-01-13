Julio Iglesias, Spanish music legend, faces sexual assault allegations

Julio Iglesias, Spanish music legend, accused of sexual assault

Julio Iglesias, a giant in the world of Spanish music, has been accused of sexual assault by two women previously employed by him.

The singer-songwriter was implicated in the crime by a physiotherapist and a live-in domestic worker, former staff at his Caribbean mansions in the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas.

Jointly reported by Spanish news sources elDiario.es and Univision Noticias, the accusers’ testified to “unwanted sexual touching, coercion, and humiliation” at the hands of Iglesias.

Additionally, the alleged crimes took place “within a rigid and intimidating workplace hierarchy.”

The former employees further asserted that they felt “pressured” by the 82-year-old star’s “senior staff members”, who also “facilitated” his offences.

Taking place in 2021, the repeated incidents left one of the victims feeling “like an object, like a slave.”

“These sexual encounters almost always occurred with the presence and participation of another employee who held a position of authority over this domestic worker,” the online Spanish outlet’s report claimed.

It is crucial to highlight that no formal charges have been filed against Julio Iglesias at this stage.

Though the newly published report took three years of investigation, which included interviews with 15 former employees and evidence review from various messages, medical reports, and employment records.