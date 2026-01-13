 
Will Smith returns to public eye after heinous charges

Will Smith is facing allegations of sexual harassment and wrongful termination

Geo News Digital Desk
January 13, 2026

Will Smith is not new to controversies or lawsuit.

The Man in Black actor this week spotted in London to attend the premiere of his new National Geographic travel series, Pole to Pole.

The attendance marks the major appearance since legal action was filed against Smith in California.

The Bad Boys for Life star, 57, maintains calm demeanour on the yellow carpet despite the cases increasing traction and seriousness of the charges.

The series, which is both hosts and executive produced by Smith, consist of a five-year long journey all across the world. National Geographic pronounced the project as its most ambitious.

Smith’s series premiere timing is making headlines because of the widely known lawsuit filed by violinist Brian King Joseph.

The Violinist alleges Smith of sexual harassment and wrongful termination connected to Will Smith's 2025 concert tour. Joseph, 32, a finalist on America's Got Talent in 2018, claims his hotel room was accessed without permission in Las Vegas, and he found a note with personal items.

However, Smith's team denies the allegations, calling them "false, baseless, and reckless." Joseph is seeking a jury trial and damages in Los Angeles County.

