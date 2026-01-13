Pooh Shiesty taken back into custody just months after prison release

Pooh Shiesty unexpectedly was taken back into custody in Dallas only months after walking free from federal prison, a sudden turn that shocked fans after his comeback.

The 26-year-old rapper, whose real name is Lontrell Donell Williams Jr, gained attention again after his early release in October 2025.

Supporters believed that he was finally getting a second chance to rebuild his life and career after years of legal trouble.

Before his arrest, Pooh rose quickly in the music scene with street anthems like Back in Blood and later joined Gucci Mane’s 1017 label.

However, his fame was cut short when he was sentenced in a federal firearms conspiracy case which was linked to a 2020 incident in Florida.

Federal records showed that his sentence was supposed to end in April 2026 but he was released almost a year early after serving three years.

His return back to his home sparked excitement across social media as he began recording music again after horrific incident in his life.

Soon after his release, the music icon dropped his new track titled FDO, short for First Day Out.

The song reflected on his painful time in lock up and talked about other well known names in hip hop.

Moreover, the unexpected move raised questions about what comes next for the rapper and his future in music.