Gordon Ramsay's documentary sparks anxiety for Peaty family

Peaty family is reportedly terrified of how they will be portrayed in Gordon's new Netflix documentary

The Peaty family is reportedly terrified of how they will be portrayed in Gordon Ramsay's new Netflix documentary amid the ongoing family feud.

The celebrity chef's daughter, Holly, recently tied the knot with the Olympian, 31, at Bath Abbey on December 27.

Saying ‘I do’ at Bath Abbey, Adam and Holly, disinvited all of his family – including his once-beloved mother Caroline – aside from his sister Bethany, who was a bridesmaid.

And now, a source tells Closer they’re terrified they’ll be painted as difficult or unsupportive, when they were actually grieving. ‘[Adam’s mum] Caroline didn’t walk away lightly. She was heartbroken.’

The insider goes on, ‘Producers didn’t think the series was strong enough – but the wedding gave them something more dramatic.

Amid the drama, our source says that Caroline reached out to Holly’s mum Tana – but heard nothing back.

'Caroline was looking for a mother-to-mother conversation,’ they explain.

'Instead, she came away doubting herself – like her feelings were being minimised or reframed as the problem.’

This comes after Gordon Ramsay's alleged former girlfriend showed her support for his son-in-law Adam Peaty's mother.

Sarah Symonds, a relationship expert who has claimed she was in a relationship with Ramsay for seven years, contacted Caroline Peaty to offer support.

Symonds is also said to have formed a good bond with Adam's aunt, Louise.

She further weighed in on discussions surrounding the wedding, revealing she had spoken with Caroline about it.