Louis Tomlinson did not expect all One Direction to succeed solo

Louis Tomlinson recently opened up about his early doubts on the future of One Direction members as solo artists, saying that he only expected two of them to get successful.

The Back To You singer believed that Harry Styles and Niall Horan would the only ones to thrive after the globally hit band split in 2016.

Louis, who was in the band with Harry, Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne and himself, said that he was very worried that his solo career might never get the same success which he faced in the band.

However, he told Billboard that usually only one or two members from a band succeed alone.

Louis continued sharing that he always knew Harry would make it, praising him for having everything to be a great artist in the music world.

The Always You hitmaker also said he felt the same for Niall, calling him lovely and saying everyone liked him.

While looking back on the band’s end, Louis explained that it was very scary and he never thought he would be one of the members to succeed solo.

Even with those massive doubts, the singer has done well on his own as well, as he is set to release his third album, How Did I Get Here, later this month.

He will headline Madison Square Garden in New York City in July, something he never imagined doing alone.

Louis also admitted that he never enjoyed performing One Direction’s first hit What Makes You Beautiful, saying it was always a bit of a challenge.