Dolly Parton robes in big pop icons for 1977 hit's rendition

Dolly Parton is teaming up with four superstars to work on a blockbuster.

The music icon, 79, on January 16 released a new version of her 1977 hit, Light of a Clear Blue Morning, featuring her goddaughter Miley Cyrus and Lainey Wilson, Queen Latifah, Reba McEntire.

"I wrote 'Light of a Clear Blue Morning' during a season when I was searching for hope, and 50 years later that message still feels just as true. As I celebrate my 80th birthday, this new version is my way of using what I’ve been blessed with to shine a little light forward, especially by sharing it with some truly incredible women," Parton said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Parton teased the big news via her Instagram, she noted, "Proceeds from this recording and music video will benefit pediatric cancer research at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville, TN."

Soon after the announcement, Wilson, 33, wrote in the comments of Parton's post, "So excited for y’all to hear this."

Parton’s all time hit, Light of a Clear Blue Morning, was originally released in 1977 album New Harvest...First Gathering.

As the album soared, it secured its spot on No 11 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart as well as No 87 on the Billboard Hot 100 at the time.

McEntire and Wilson's new collaboration with Parton on 1977’s hit is their second, following last year's Trailblazer with Miranda Lambert.

That song is currently nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 2026 Grammy Awards.