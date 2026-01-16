 
Kelly Osbourne recent appearance sparks fans concern

Kelly Osbourne lost her father Ozzy Osbourne to cancer in July 2025

January 16, 2026

Kelly Osbourne has once again found herself at the center of public scrutiny after a recent video featuring her and her 3‑year‑old son went viral.

The clip which quickly circulated across social media showed the 41‑year‑old looking noticeably thin and pale.

Her frail appearance prompted fans to voice alarm over her health.

Viewers online were quick to comment on Osbourne’s visibly slimmer frame, hollowed cheeks and pallor.

“There’s no way this is healthy,” one user wrote, while another admitted they barely recognized her.

Some speculated that weight‑loss medications might be involved.

While others urged compassion and empathy rather than assumptions.

Many fans defended Osbourne by pointing to the devastating loss of her father, Ozzy Osbourne, in July 2025.

The legendary Black Sabbath frontman died of a heart attack at 76 after battling coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s.

Supporters argued that Kelly’s appearance reflected the toll of grief rather than medical intervention.

Osbourne herself has previously addressed the drastic weight loss.

In December 2025, she lashed out at critics in a now‑deleted Instagram clip that later aired on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

“My dad just died, and I’m doing the best that I can. The only thing I have to live for right now is my family,” she said.

Her mother, Sharon Osbourne, echoed the sentiment and explained that Kelly was struggling to eat in the wake of her father’s passing.

