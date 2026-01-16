Robert Downey Jr. hails Timothée Chalamet as ‘one of the greats’

Robert Downey Jr. gave Timothée Chalamet validation that he has reached the level of excellence he’s been striving for.

The Dune star has long spoken openly about his "pursuit of greatness" and now, he’s gotten a major seal of approval from the legend.

During a recent Q&A for Marty Supreme, the Avengers: Doomsday star didn’t hold back, calling the newly minted Golden Globes Best Actor winner "one of the greats."

"You’ve talked a lot lately about this," Downey, 60, said about Chalamet’s great ambitions. "I am literally twice your age. When I was 30, I was making a movie with Norman Jewison."

He recalled, "It was called Only You. Me and Marisa Tomei. We were on the Amalfi coast somewhere and I just go to Norman Jewison, you know Moonstruck and all these great movies, I go, 'Norman, I think I am one of the greats.'"

"I want you to tell me if you agree with that." the Iron Man lead continued. "He looked at me like I was nuts. He said, 'Well, Mr. Downey, that remains to be seen.'"

"And I want to say in front of God and everyone in this audience here with you that as of Marty Supreme, it no longer remains to be seen. Let’s hear it for, Timothée Chalamet," he added.

For the unversed, the 30-year-old French-American actor openly told the industry about wanting to be a great actor during his acceptance speech at the 2025 SAG Awards.

"I can’t downplay the significance of this award, because it means the most to me," Chalamet said in his acceptance speech after he won best actor for playing Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

"I know we’re in a subjective business, but the truth is, I’m really in pursuit of greatness. I know people don’t usually talk like that, but I want to be one of the greats. I am inspired by the greats," he added.

It is pertinent to note that Marty Supreme has shattered one record after another since opening over the holidays.

Its latest box office milestone came Tuesday when passing up Leonardo DiCaprio's rival Oscar contender One Battle After Another to end the day with an estimated cume of $72.27 million, according to A24.

The newly released film Marty Supreme earned Chalamet his first Critics’ Choice and Golden Globe awards, making him a frontrunner for a Best Actor Oscar at the upcoming 98th Academy Awards.