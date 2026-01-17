Michelle Randolph sets record straight about relationship with Glen Powell

Glen Powell, Michelle Randolph first sparked dating rumours in November 2025

Michelle Randolph has finally broken her silence on continuous chatters about her romance with Glen Powell.

The couple first sparked romance rumours in November when they were spotted dancing together at a Honky Tonk bar in Texas.

Three months later, the Landman actress was seen with Glen at the after party of the Golden Globe Awards.

While talking about her new romance, Michelle made it clear that there are some aspects of her personal life that she would want to keep to herself, protected from the spotlight.

In an interview with InStyle, the 28-year-old stated, “I think, for peace of mind, those are really important for me to keep separate."

“How people perceive you publicly is not who you are”, she continued.

Randolph believes that nothing good come from sharing everything about your life if you are a public figure.

The Resort actress explained, "It's just…I don’t think anything good comes from that, because it's your personal life.”

"It should be personal and reserved for yourself and those who are close to you. So, ironically, I think I've learned that I want to keep it private.”

Reports claim that that the couple has been dating for only a few months, but they are “having fun” together.