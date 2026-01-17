AI video generator Google Flow now available for Business and Education plans

It is widely believed that exclusivity could kill a service or product's potential and hinder reach, but Google has rolled out its latest AI video generator, titled Flow, exclusively for those having subscribed to Google AI's Business, Enterprise, and Education Workspace plans.

Debuted in May 2025, Google Flow was previously restricted to Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers, but it's now expanding to reach a bigger audience.

AI-powered video creation tool's expansion signals Google’s efforts to place generative video tools inside everyday work software.

Flow runs on Google’s Veo 3.1 video generation model to enable users to create eight-second video clips using simple text prompts or images.

Users can easily join clips to compile longer scenes in Google Flow, which now comes with powerful tools for fine-tuning outputs.

Creators can also adjust lighting, shift camera angles, and add or remove objects within a scene, as per their wishes or requirements. The search giant recently rolled out vertical video support, making Flow even more essential for mobile-first platforms.

What complements the AI video generation in this incredible tool are audio features, as sound generation is now available when using reference images, requesting scene transitions, or extending existing clips.

Adding to the greatness is the integration of Nano Banana Pro, Google’s AI image tool, which allows users to design characters or visual concepts before converting them into videos.

That said, it seems that Flow is rapidly becoming the go-to solution for teams looking to produce fast, AI-driven videos within Google’s ecosystem.