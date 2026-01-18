How to claim $20 Verizon outage credit? Here's a simple guide

January 18, 2026
A few days following a severe Verizon outage that affected thousands of users, Verizon is offering a $20 credit to all customers.
Since the process for claiming these credits has confused some users, here’s a straightforward guide on how to claim your $20 Verizon outage credit.
To redeem the Verizon outage credit, customers need to log in to the MyVerizon app.
As per the company, a text message would be sent when the credit is ready for redemption. Many users reportedly logged into the app and found that no credit was available, causing frustration.
If you're also facing the same, you can:
If neither of these options helps, Verizon users are advised to contact Verizon support.
Several customers reported on Reddit having successfully opened a chat session with Verizon support through their website, where representatives directly applied the $20 credit. Others secured the credit by calling customer support.
Given multiple ways to secure your $20 Verizon credit, any of them could be the quickest way to obtain yours. The best would be if you received the text message confirming your credit is ready.