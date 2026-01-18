How to claim $20 Verizon outage credit? Here's a simple guide

A few days following a severe Verizon outage that affected thousands of users, Verizon is offering a $20 credit to all customers.

Since the process for claiming these credits has confused some users, here’s a straightforward guide on how to claim your $20 Verizon outage credit.

Guide to receive $20 Verizon outage credit

To redeem the Verizon outage credit, customers need to log in to the MyVerizon app.

As per the company, a text message would be sent when the credit is ready for redemption. Many users reportedly logged into the app and found that no credit was available, causing frustration.

Other ways to claim $20 Verizon credit

If you're also facing the same, you can:

Wait for the text message to arrive, after which you can log into the MyVerizon app or your Verizon account online to claim your credit.

Check the app every few hours to see if your account has been updated with the credit.

If neither of these options helps, Verizon users are advised to contact Verizon support.

Several customers reported on Reddit having successfully opened a chat session with Verizon support through their website, where representatives directly applied the $20 credit. Others secured the credit by calling customer support.

Given multiple ways to secure your $20 Verizon credit, any of them could be the quickest way to obtain yours. The best would be if you received the text message confirming your credit is ready.