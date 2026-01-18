 
Pixel phone's battery draining fast? Google introducing new patent to meet EU regulations

Pixel users often complain about battery that does not live up to expectations

Geo News Digital Desk
January 18, 2026

Pixel phone's battery draining fast? Google introducing new patent to meet EU regulations

It is believed that Pixel phones are designed to last longer than other Android phones, but a troublesome battery issue has been drawing ire from many Pixel users. Thankfully, Google is addressing the Pixel smartphones' battery longevity problem.

Battery longevity in Pixel phones is considered a crucial aspect for users as most opt for Pixel devices for long term.

As reported by Android Authority, many Pixel owners have reported degrading battery performance over time, with noticeable declines after just a few months of regular use.

Despite Google's promise of resilience and the promise of seven years of software updates for Pixel phones, users often complain about the battery that does not live up to expectations.

Reports indicated that after around nine months, devices such as the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro struggle to maintain charge, particularly when using demanding applications.

EU's new Android battery regulations

To tackle this, Google has patented a new battery design that aligns with new European regulations requiring removable and replaceable batteries in portable devices by February 2027.

This design eliminates the need for adhesives, which typically complicate battery replacement and pose safety risks.

Instead, the new EU rules recommend mounting the battery within a rigid metal chassis, to let users easily access and replace the battery without specialised tools.

This approach not only enhances the Pixel phone's repairability but also retains the phone’s structural integrity and waterproofing.

If it's implemented in future Pixel models, such as the anticipated Pixel 12 series, users could rejoice in an extended lifespan of their devices by simply swapping out the battery every few years.

