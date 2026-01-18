Harry Styles sparks speculations of Djo, Rachel Chinouriri opening on tour

Harry Styles fans excited for 2026 tour and new album 'Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally'

Harry Styles has finally started announcing the surprises he has planned for this summer, including the release of his third studio album, and fans cannot wait to unpack what’s in store.

The 31-year-old singer has finally revealed the cover and the title of his album, Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally, but tour details are still under wraps.

While fans generally believe that a tour is in the works for this summer, some speculations have arisen to the surface about who would be the potential opening acts for the Falling hitmaker.

Stranger Things star Joe Keery, or Djo, is one of the names heard for the openers, along with Rachel Chinouriri, according to an anonymous tip that DeuxMoi shared.

The One Direction alum’s fans are excitedly waiting for confirmation with their fingers crossed for the news.

Flocking to the comments, one fan wrote, “Djo and Harry would be my dream concert fr,” while another added, “Both of these would be incredible,” and “I would be insufferable let me tell you,” joked a third.

Some fans also pointed out that Chinouriri opened for Louis Tomlinson as well, and Djo has been teasing live shows for this summer, which adds to the credibility of the anonymous tip.

Notably, Styles or his label has not addressed the speculations yet.