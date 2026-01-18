Apple's touchscreen MacBook Pro upgrade might launch sooner than expected

Apple's OLED, touchscreen MacBook Pro upgrade might launch sooner than expected

Netizens, especially those Apple freaks who are deeply in love with MacBooks, have caused a frenzy on the internet in anticipation of Apple's upcoming touchscreen MacBook Pro upgrade, with a recent report claiming that the upgraded Mac models may debut sooner than expected.

Spicing up the wait for Apple's MacBook Pro line-up, rumours have hinted at the possibility of the introduction of OLED displays.

Citing a well-known tipster, Yeux1122, 9to5Mac noted that Samsung has started mass producing its latest 8.6-generation OLED panels, and Apple's MacBook Pros could be the first to feature them.

Earlier, leakers and industry insiders echoed that these panels would not enter mass production until the second quarter of 2026, indicating that the new laptops could make an appearance later this year.

When will MacBook Pro's touchscreen model will launch?

While earlier predictions suggested the MacBook Pro's touchscreen version's launch around the end of 2026, the pushed back timeline makes the possibility of a release in September or October more plausible.

But, readers must take it with caution as it is tentative at this point in time.

The new OLED technology is most likely to give an improved viewing experience compared to the current LCDs offered in MacBooks, meaning deeper blacks and contrasts would be eye-appealing.

These will be touchscreen panels, a favourite of users who favour touch input, blurring the lines between MacBooks and iPads.

If previous rumours were to be believed, only the higher-end MacBook Pro models will receive the touchscreen OLED upgrade, specifically those equipped with the M6 Pro and M6 Max chipsets that have not been announced yet.

Before MacBooks' M6 series comes into existence, chances are good for the M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pros to be unveiled in the coming months.