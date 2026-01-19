Netflix's Ted Sarandos' big disclosure about theatrical releases revealed here

Netflix's Ted Sarandos makes big disclosure about theatrical releases

Following the melodrama involving the bidding war for Warner Bros.’ film and streaming business in December 2025, Netflix is gearing up for theatrical releases.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos explained in a recent interview with the New York Times that following the acquisition, he is willing to run the theatre business as it has been, retaining the 45-day release windows.

As Sarandos previously described, theatrical moviegoing is an “outmoded idea for most people,” which has sparked concerns about the future of the theatre industry.

While sources indicated that Netflix had been advocating for a 17-day window, which undermines the theatrical business, Sarandos clarified that he meant it was “outmoded for some.”

Sarandos’s commitment to maintaining Warner Bros.' film release seems to be a relief to the cinema enthusiasts.

For those unfamiliar, it's noteworthy that Warner Bros. owns significant franchises, including DC Comics, Harry Potter, and The Lord of the Rings.

Drastically changing the duration of theatrical releases is believed to negatively impact cinemas and moviegoers in the same way.

This impending pandemic is compelling many movie lovers to rely on streaming services like Netflix, resulting in the closure of over 5,600 U.S. movie theatres since 2020.

What testifies to this gloom looming over theatres' future is the fact that independent cinemas have struggled to survive, and shortening release windows could exacerbate their suffering.

While streaming offers convenience, it often leads to isolation, as it has been proven that engaging with the community through cinema is beneficial for mental health. Research even shows that cultural engagement reduces the risk of depression.

Netflix's success in theatrical screenings, such as with KPop Demon Hunters, illustrates that audiences are willing to pay for the cinema experience.

The vulnerable fraternity in question is hoping that Netflix's acquisition of Warner Bros. does not minimise the importance of theatres that are vital to the cinematic experience.