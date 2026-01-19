 
High-speed trains crash in Spain's Andalusia, killing 21, injuring 75

The cause of the derailment and crash remains under investigation

January 19, 2026

High-speed trains crash in Spain's Andalusia, killing 21, injuring 75

A horrific tragedy unfolded in Spain on Sunday after a high-speed train derailed and collided with another incoming train killing at least 21 people and injuring 75 others.

According to media reports, one of the trains was traveling at 200 km/ h and pushed the second train off the track and down an embankment after the collision.

The accident happened in the province of Cordoba, about 360 km south of the Spanish capital, Madrid. Nearly 400 passengers were aboard the two trains.

One was travelling from Malaga to Madrid, while the other was heading to Huelva.

The Chief of Andalusia’s Regional Government, Juanma Moreno, has warned that the death toll may rise above 20 during the daytime, adding that 15 out of 5 hospitalized were in critical condition.

Moreno said that heavy machinery was needed to remove trains from the track and reach victims who might otherwise be inaccessible.

The cause of the derailment and crash remains under investigation as authorities try to complete the rescue mission.

Spanish Transport Minister Oscar Puente said the derailment on such a straight stretch of track was strange, adding, “This section of track was renewed in May.”

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed grief over the incident. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) Pedro wrote: “Tonight is a night of deep pain for our country.”

