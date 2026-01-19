 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez ‘rude' glambot moment unmasked after major backlash

Jennifer Lopez’s viral Golden Globes sequence explained in new statement

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 19, 2026

Jennifer Lopez ‘rude glambot moment unmasked after major backlash
Jennifer Lopez ‘rude' glambot moment unmasked after major backlash

Jennifer Lopez has been defended by the director who shot her viral glambot moment from the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet, which was later termed “rude” after major online speculation.

Cole Walliser, who usually films the glambot series for E! News, reflected on the video seen around the world, saying that “it didn’t feel rude”.

“I didn’t take it personally, it didn’t feel rude in that moment,” he said in a recent TikTok message.

“One, she’s just down to business… she’s ready to go inside, she knew what she was going to do when she got into the position and I think it was just, like, unfortunate that the position was facing away from me,” the Canadian director said.

To recall, J.Lo sparked widespread retaliation from social media users after she was seen seemingly ignoring Walliser as he greeted her and directed her for the glambot.

@colewalliser The Queen JLO!! She walked the carpet so close to it closing (it might have technically been closed at that point), so I was happy she was able to quickly stop. No messing around — just wham, bam, thank you, GLAM! #jenniferlopez #colewalliser #glambotbts #LiveFromE #goldenglobes @E! News @E! Entertainment original sound - Cole Walliser

One of the top comments on the post, published four days ago, read, “She didn’t even speak to him!!!!!”

While another pointed out, “And mind you this is HIS camera”.

Despite the criticism, Cole Walliser reiterated that Jennifer Lopez was “just down to business” as everyone was running “late” on the red carpet at the time.

Zac Efron makes rare public appearance at Patriots-Texans game
Zac Efron makes rare public appearance at Patriots-Texans game
'Zootopia 2' makes history with new box office milestone video
'Zootopia 2' makes history with new box office milestone
Travis Clark apologises for cheating amid wife Katie Bates' miscarriage loss
Travis Clark apologises for cheating amid wife Katie Bates' miscarriage loss
Why Matt Damon, Ben Affleck ‘The Rip' truly needs to be seen to be believed
Why Matt Damon, Ben Affleck ‘The Rip' truly needs to be seen to be believed
Amanda Dubin, Will Reeve tie the knot in Miami
Amanda Dubin, Will Reeve tie the knot in Miami
Jesy Nelson breaks off engagement weeks after daughters' SMA diagnosis video
Jesy Nelson breaks off engagement weeks after daughters' SMA diagnosis
Nicola Peltz enjoys solo spotlight as Brooklyn wants to mend family ties video
Nicola Peltz enjoys solo spotlight as Brooklyn wants to mend family ties
Tom Holland, Zendaya 'Spider-Man' costar's wedding planning 'almost done'
Tom Holland, Zendaya 'Spider-Man' costar's wedding planning 'almost done'