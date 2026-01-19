Jennifer Lopez ‘rude' glambot moment unmasked after major backlash

Jennifer Lopez has been defended by the director who shot her viral glambot moment from the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet, which was later termed “rude” after major online speculation.

Cole Walliser, who usually films the glambot series for E! News, reflected on the video seen around the world, saying that “it didn’t feel rude”.

“I didn’t take it personally, it didn’t feel rude in that moment,” he said in a recent TikTok message.

“One, she’s just down to business… she’s ready to go inside, she knew what she was going to do when she got into the position and I think it was just, like, unfortunate that the position was facing away from me,” the Canadian director said.

To recall, J.Lo sparked widespread retaliation from social media users after she was seen seemingly ignoring Walliser as he greeted her and directed her for the glambot.

One of the top comments on the post, published four days ago, read, “She didn’t even speak to him!!!!!”

While another pointed out, “And mind you this is HIS camera”.

Despite the criticism, Cole Walliser reiterated that Jennifer Lopez was “just down to business” as everyone was running “late” on the red carpet at the time.